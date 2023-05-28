Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rybakina says feels confident on court regardless of surface

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 May 2023, 11:34
Rybakina says feels confident on court regardless of surface Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan says she feels confident on court regardless of surface, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

According to Tennis Majors, Rybakina said that clay requires more time to prepare and more experience, but she felt confident on court regardless of surface.

She also added that after her win in Bucharest in 2019 she realized she could play well on clay.

The Kazakhstani will face Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova in the opening round of the 2023 Roland Garros in Paris.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Elena Rybakina  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10