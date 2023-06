Rybakina sails into 2nd round at Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan strolled into the 2nd round of the now-running Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open.

In the 1st round Rybakina beat Italian Lucrezia Stefanini. The match lasted for 1 hour, the press service of the National Olympic Commitee reports.