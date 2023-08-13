Rybakina’s latest match in Montreal postponed due to rain

MONTREAL. KAZINFORM –Elena Rybakina’s semifinal match against Lyudmila Samsonova in Montreal has been postponed due to rainy weather, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.



The match was scheduled to start at 6:30 am Astana time. However, the organizers had to postpone it until 23:30 pm Astana time due to rain.

Recall that the Kazakhstani ousted Daria Kasatkina in a three-set thriller at the Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinal 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8). Rybakina also stunned two American tennis players Brady and Stephens at the start of the tournament.