    Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings

    3 July 2023, 08:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Tennis Association has updated its singles and doubles rankings ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon main draw, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Iga Świątek from Poland retained her top position. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka occupies the second line, and Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is third.

    Another Kazakhstani player Yulia Putintseva lost three spots and moved to the 56th line.

    As for doubles rankings, Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic, as well as Jessica Pegula from the U.S. rank among the top three.

    Anna Danilina from Kazakhstan retained her 24th position, and Rybakina is 97th in the doubles

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

