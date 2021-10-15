Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rybakina reaches WTA 1000 doubles event final for the first time in career

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 October 2021, 11:34
Rybakina reaches WTA 1000 doubles event final for the first time in career

INDIAN WELLS. KAZINFORM – Kazkahstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina paired with Russian Veronika Kudermetova has advanced to the final of the Indian Wells Doubles, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the doubles semifinal match the Kazakh-Russian tandem beat Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 16 minutes. Rybakina and Kudermetova fired three aces, made one double fault, and saved six break points of 14.

The Kazakh-Russian duo is to meet Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium – the second seeded pair of the tournament – in the final.

Notably, Rybakina lost to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the second round of the Indian Wells Singles.


Sport   Russia    Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region