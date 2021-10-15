Rybakina reaches WTA 1000 doubles event final for the first time in career

INDIAN WELLS. KAZINFORM – Kazkahstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina paired with Russian Veronika Kudermetova has advanced to the final of the Indian Wells Doubles, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the doubles semifinal match the Kazakh-Russian tandem beat Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 16 minutes. Rybakina and Kudermetova fired three aces, made one double fault, and saved six break points of 14.

The Kazakh-Russian duo is to meet Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium – the second seeded pair of the tournament – in the final.

Notably, Rybakina lost to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the second round of the Indian Wells Singles.