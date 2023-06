Rybakina propels into 3rd round of Miami Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina eliminated Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the second round of the tennis tournament in Miami, USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

It took Rybakina 1h and 18min to defeat Kanepi in two straight sets 6-4, 6-0. The Kazakhstani is to play against the winner of Jennifer Brady (USA) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) encounter in the third round of Miami Open.