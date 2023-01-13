Go to the main site
    Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final

    13 January 2023, 13:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova were upset in the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakh-Russian duo was edged out by Luisa Stefani of Brazil and American Taylor Townsend in straight sets 5-7, 6-7.

    The American Brazilian tandem fired six aces, while Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova hit two. Both pairs made three doubles faults each.

    The WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 tournament prize fund stands at $780,637.

    Photo: ktf.kz

