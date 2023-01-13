Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final

13 January 2023, 13:17
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova were upset in the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Russian duo was edged out by Luisa Stefani of Brazil and American Taylor Townsend in straight sets 5-7, 6-7.

The American Brazilian tandem fired six aces, while Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova hit two. Both pairs made three doubles faults each.

The WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 tournament prize fund stands at $780,637.

Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakh men's ice hockey team defeats Hungary at FISU 2023 World University Games
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakh men's ice hockey team defeats Hungary at FISU 2023 World University Games
116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News