Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final

13 January 2023, 13:17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova were upset in the WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Russian duo was edged out by Luisa Stefani of Brazil and American Taylor Townsend in straight sets 5-7, 6-7.

The American Brazilian tandem fired six aces, while Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova hit two. Both pairs made three doubles faults each.

The WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 tournament prize fund stands at $780,637.

Photo: ktf.kz