Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.2 eur/kzt 496.45

    rub/kzt 6.69 cny/kzt 68.28
Weather:
Astana-20-22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina/Pavlyuchenkova duo reaches Adelaide International-2 quarterfinals

    10 January 2023, 10:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina paired with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International-2 doubles after defeating Russian/Romanian duo Angelina Gabueva/Ana Bogdan, Kazinform has learned from Sport24.ru.

    In the quarterfinals the Kazakh/Russian duo will play against Nicole Melichar and Samantha Stosur.

    Earlier, it was reported that Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic beat Elena Rybakina in the first-round match at the Adelaide International 2 with the score 6-3,7-5.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
    Kazakh Senate to have new faces – Speaker Ashimbayev
    3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
    Kazakhstan to vie for another berth for World Table Tennis Championships
    Popular
    1 Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
    2 85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves
    3 COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 January 12. Today's Birthdays
    5 2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19