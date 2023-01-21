Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova advance to Australian Open 3rd round

    21 January 2023, 12:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan paired with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia won the second-round match at the Australian Open 2023 doubles, Kazinform cites Championa.com.

    The Kazakh-Russian tandem defeated the duo of Spaniard Alexa Guarachi and Taiwanese Latisha Chan 6-1, 6-0 in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 doubles running in Melbourne.

    The match lasted for 55 minutes. The Spaniard-Taiwanese pair hit no ace, made one double fault, and saved one break point, while the Kazakh-Russian duo fired five aces, made one double fault, and saved six break points out of 12.

    Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova are to face off against Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the third round of the tournament.


    Photo: j48tennis.net

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Elena Rybakina advances at 2023 Australian Open
    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open
    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open
    Popular
    1 OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
    2 Zhenis Osserbai relieved of agriculture vice minister post
    3 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin
    4 Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover hits historic high
    5 Kazakhstan to tighten control over fuel smuggling