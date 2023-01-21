Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova advance to Australian Open 3rd round

21 January 2023, 12:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan paired with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia won the second-round match at the Australian Open 2023 doubles, Kazinform cites Championa.com.

The Kazakh-Russian tandem defeated the duo of Spaniard Alexa Guarachi and Taiwanese Latisha Chan 6-1, 6-0 in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 doubles running in Melbourne.

The match lasted for 55 minutes. The Spaniard-Taiwanese pair hit no ace, made one double fault, and saved one break point, while the Kazakh-Russian duo fired five aces, made one double fault, and saved six break points out of 12.

Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova are to face off against Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the third round of the tournament.


Photo: j48tennis.net

Sport   Tennis  
