    Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdraws from tennis tournament in Dubai

    22 February 2023, 20:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 in Dubai with a waist injury, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Rybakina was due to face Coco Gauff, currently ranked No.6 in the world, in the women’s singles Round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The Kazakhstani paired with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia was set to take on a Belgian-Romanian duo of Kimberley Zimmermann and Monica Niculescu in the doubles 1/8 final match at the tournament.

    Rybakina of Kazakhstan now ranks 10th in the world.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

