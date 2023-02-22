Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdraws from tennis tournament in Dubai

22 February 2023, 20:40
Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdraws from tennis tournament in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 in Dubai with a waist injury, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina was due to face Coco Gauff, currently ranked No.6 in the world, in the women’s singles Round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The Kazakhstani paired with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia was set to take on a Belgian-Romanian duo of Kimberley Zimmermann and Monica Niculescu in the doubles 1/8 final match at the tournament.

Rybakina of Kazakhstan now ranks 10th in the world.


Photo: sports.kz
Related news
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev fails at ITF M25 Trimbach Men’s Singles tennis event
Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev upset at doubles tennis event in Colombia
Теги:
Read also
Another Kazakhstani to vie in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship semis
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News