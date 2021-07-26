Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina of Kazakhstan reaches 3rd round of tennis event at Olympics

    26 July 2021, 10:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won the second-round match against Swede Rebecca Peterson in the Women’s Singles event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    World No.20 seed Rybakina beat Swede Rebecca Peterson, ranked 59th by the WTA, in two sets 6:2, 6:3.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of the match between Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Croatian Donna Vekić.

    In the opening round of the Women’s Singles event Rybakina stunned Australian Samantha Stosur in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    Recall that Kazakhstan already won two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023