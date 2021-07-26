Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 July 2021, 10:55
Rybakina of Kazakhstan reaches 3rd round of tennis event at Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won the second-round match against Swede Rebecca Peterson in the Women’s Singles event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

World No.20 seed Rybakina beat Swede Rebecca Peterson, ranked 59th by the WTA, in two sets 6:2, 6:3.

The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of the match between Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Croatian Donna Vekić.

In the opening round of the Women’s Singles event Rybakina stunned Australian Samantha Stosur in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Recall that Kazakhstan already won two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


