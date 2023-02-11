Rybakina of Kazakhstan drops out of tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, ranked 14th in the world, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinal, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Federation said in a statement that Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is to miss out on the 2023 Qatar Open to take place on February 13-18 in Doha due to her busy schedule.

Photo: ktf.kz