    • Rybakina loses two matches on one day after Wimbledon triumph

    3 August 2022 10:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina lost two matches on one day at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose (U.S.) - this time in doubles, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In round of 16, Rybakina (120th in WTA doubles ranking) paired with Russian Amina Anshba (ranked 66 th) played vs American Desirae Krawczyk (ranked 10 th) and Dutch Demi Schuurs (ranked 18 th ) and was defeated in two sets - 2:6, 2:6.

    Earlier, Rybakina lost the first round match of San Jose singles tournament as she was upset by Russian Daria Kasatkina in three sets – 6:1, 2:6, 0:6.

    This became Rybakina’s first tournament after winning the Grand Slam title in the UK.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

