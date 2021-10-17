Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina, Kudermetova lose in Indian Wells doubles final

    17 October 2021, 14:14

    INDIAN WELLS. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Veroknika Kudermetova of Russia were stunned in the BNP Paris Open doubles final in Indian Wells, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Belgian Elise Mertens and Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei needed 1h 34 minutes to eliminate the Kazakh-Russian duo and claim the doubles title.

    The winning tandem fired four aces and made three double faults, while Rybakina and Kudermetova hit two aces and made four double faults.

    For Rybakina and Kudermetova it was the second tournament as doubles partners. Recall that the Kazakh-Russian duo made it to the semifinal in Montreal in August.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana