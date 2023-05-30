Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina eases into Roland-Garros 2nd round

    30 May 2023, 21:59

    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the French Open, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's Sport.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtová of the Czech Republic in two sets 6-4, 6-2 in the first-round match at the Roland-Garros tennis tournament.

    During the match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes, Rybakina fired eight aces, made one double faults, as well as won eight points, and four games in a row.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Czech Linda Nosková in the second round.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches final of ATP Challenger tennis event in US
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires