    Rybakina down in latest WTA Doubles Rankings ahead of Wimbledon

    26 June 2023, 09:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Tennis Association has updated its Singles and Doubles rankings, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, who is the reigning Wimbledon champion, retained her 3rd position in the Singles, standing behind Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Iga Świątek from Poland.

    Another Kazakhstani player Yulia Putintseva lost three spots and was placed to the 53rd line.

    As for Doubles players, Anna Danilina retained her 24th position, while Rybakina dropped three spots down to stand 97th.

    The 2023 Wimbledon will take place from July 3rd to 16th.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
