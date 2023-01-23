Go to the main site
    Rybakina defeated in 3rd round of Australian Open 2023

    23 January 2023, 11:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan paired with Russian Anastassia Pavlyuchenkova unexpectedly lost in the third round of the Australian Open 2023 tournament, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Russian tandem was defeated by Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara with the score of 2:6, 6:7 (7:9).

    The match lasted for 55 minutes. The Aoyama/Shibahara duo hit one ace, made three double faults and converted five break points.

    Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina hit four aces, made four double faults and converted three break points out of 4 ones.

    Aoyama and Shibahara will play against the winners of the match between Caroline Dolehide (U.S.)/Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) and Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada)/ Giuliana Olmos (Mexico) duos.

