16 August 2022 10:40

Rybakina claims 2nd victory after Wimbledon triumph

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina debuted in the singles match of the W&S Open tournament in Cincinnati (Ohio, USA), Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the 1/32 final match, Rybakina played vs Egyptian Mayar Sherif (world No58) and beat her in two sets with a score 6:3, 6:2. The match lasted for one hour and 12 minutes. Throughout the match, Rybakina hit five aces and made two double faults. She also won six points and four games in a row.

At the moment the Kazakh tennis player stands 25th in WTA Singles Rankings.

For Rybakina, this victory became the second one after her triumph at Wimbledon 2022.

Thanks to this success, she reached 1/16 final of the tournament, where she will meet ex-world No1, Spanish player Garbiñe Muguruza, 2017 Wimbledon and 2016 Roland Garros champion.









Photo:ktf.kz