Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

9 November 2022, 08:58
Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup
9 November 2022, 08:58

Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leader of the Kazakh national tennis team Elena Rybakina brought an ahead-of-time-win to Kazakhstan at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup, after confidently defeating world No 98 Harriet Dart in two sets with the score 6:1, 6:4, Kazinform learned from the KTF.

Earlier, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan won over British No. 3 Katie Boulter.


Photo: sports.kz

Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News