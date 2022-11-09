Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

9 November 2022, 08:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leader of the Kazakh national tennis team Elena Rybakina brought an ahead-of-time-win to Kazakhstan at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup, after confidently defeating world No 98 Harriet Dart in two sets with the score 6:1, 6:4, Kazinform learned from the KTF.

Earlier, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan won over British No. 3 Katie Boulter.

