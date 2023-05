ASTANA. KAZINFORM The reigning winner of the WTA-1000 Madrid Open tournament Ons Jabeur from Tunisia withdrew from the match and failed to defend 1000 points.

For this reason, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has become the world No 6, Kazinform learned from Schrödinger Sport Telegram channel.

Jabeur was supposed to defend her last year's title in Spain. She will now lose 1000 rating points, according to the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.