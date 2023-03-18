Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina beats World No 1 Iga Świątek, storms into Indian Wells Masters final

    18 March 2023, 12:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, ranked 10th in the world, overwhelmed Poland-born Iga Świątek , the winner of three Grand Slam tournaments singles (French Open 2020 and 2022, US Open 2022) in the Indian Wells Masters semifinals with a total prize fund of 8.8 million US dollars, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Rybakina scored 6:2, 6:2 during the match which lasted for one hour and 17 minutes. She hit seven aces, made two double faults and converted five break points of five (100%).

    Recall that in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2023, Rybakina defeated Iga with the score 6:4, 6:4.

    In her first Masters final, Rybakina will face world No 2 Arina Sabalenka from Belarus.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10