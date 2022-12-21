Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina beats Sabalenka at WTL Dubai tournament

21 December 2022, 07:46
Rybakina beats Sabalenka at WTL Dubai tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon-2022 champion Elena Rybakina played her first match at the World Tennis League exhibition tournament on the hard courts of Dubai (UAE), Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

In a match vs Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (world No5), Rybakina won in three sets with the score 0:6, 6:1, 10:6. The game lasted for 56 minutes.

During the match, Rybakina hit six aces and made three double faults. She won also six points and five consecutive games.

It should be reminded, that Rybakina is a member of the Hawks team. Her teammates are Alexander Zverev from Germany and Dominik Thiem from Austria.

Photo: sports.kz


News