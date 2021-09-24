Rybakina beats Magda Linette of Poland to reach quarterfinal of WTA tournament in Ostrava

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina defeated Magda Linette of Poland in the second round of the WTA-500 event – the Ostrava Open – taking place in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites Sports,kz.

World’s 16th seed Rybakina needed 1 hour and 32 min to outplay Magda Linette, ranked 59th in the world, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in their first encounter.

Rybakina is to take on Polish Iga Świątek in the quarterfinal of the Ostrava Open.

The Ostrava Open has a prize fund of $565,530. Its singles title currently belongs to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.



