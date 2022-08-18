Qazaq TV
Rybakina beats ex-World No1 Muguruza at W&S Open
18 August 2022 08:48

Rybakina beats ex-World No1 Muguruza at W&S Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina ranked 25th won against Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza ranked 9th in the second round of the Western & Southern Open at the Linder Tennis Family Center in Cincinnati (Ohio, U.S.), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The match ended with the score 6:3, 6:1 which enabled Rybakina move to the 1/8 finals.

The two played twice last year: at the Berlin tournament, Muguruza defeated Rybakina - 6:4, 6:3, while at the Tokyo Olympic Games Rybakina beat Muguruza - 7:5, 6:1. In 2017, Garbiñe Muguruza ranked first in the WTA rankings.


