    Rybakina beats Bencic of Switzerland to reach Chicago Fall Tennis Classic semis

    2 October 2021, 10:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the semifinal of the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Rybakina needed 1 hour and 10 minutes to defeat Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4, 3-1 in the quarterfinal match of the WTA 500 event in the US.

    The Kazakhstani is to meet Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in the semifinal.

    Notably, the Kazakhstani lost to Belinda Bencic 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 3-6 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

