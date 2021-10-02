Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina beats Bencic of Switzerland to reach Chicago Fall Tennis Classic semis

2 October 2021, 10:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the semifinal of the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Rybakina needed 1 hour and 10 minutes to defeat Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4, 3-1 in the quarterfinal match of the WTA 500 event in the US.

The Kazakhstani is to meet Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in the semifinal.

Notably, the Kazakhstani lost to Belinda Bencic 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 3-6 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.


