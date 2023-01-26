Go to the main site
    Rybakina at AO 2023: She did it once. Can she do it twice?

    26 January 2023, 12:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Australian Open Women’s Singles semifinal is hours away highly anticipated across Kazakhstan as we are to see 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina getting into action in the Rod Laver Arena, Kazinform reports.

    The match is expected to start at 14:30 Astana time.

    Rybakina is set to face Victoria Azarenka, former world №1 and two-time Grand Slam winner, a force to reckon with. However, it bears to remind that in their previous encounter at the Indiana Wells last year the Kazakhstani defeated Azarenka in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

    Also, don’t forget that Rybakina sent home current world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko on her path towards the semifinal in Melbourne.

    The Kazakhstani said in an interview with the official website of the AO 2023 that she already won the Wimbledon and feels confident she can do it again. «I did really good preparation with the team. I’m not really surprised with the results. I’m happy. I’m just hungry to work and improve more,» she said.

    According to the Pre Match Win Predication on the official website of the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina is 58% likely to win this match. Will she be able to take her more experienced opponent out of the equation at today’s Australian Open semifinal remains to be seen.

    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
