Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 464.34 eur/kzt 504.64

    rub/kzt 6.76 cny/kzt 68.78
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova stroll into Australian Open second round

    19 January 2023, 15:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Australian Open saw Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina paired with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ease into the second round of the women’s doubles in Melbourne, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Russian tandem edged out Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok seeded fifth at the tournament in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

    In the second-round match Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova will face Latisha Chan from Chinese Taipei and Alexa Guarachi from Chile.

    It bears to remind that Rybakina continues her 2023 Australian Open singles campaign and is expected to take on American Danielle Collins in the third-round match.

    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree
    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne
    Kazakhstani Toikova starts out strong at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championship
    Kazakhstan’s Golubev and Nedovyesov nullify Australian duo at 2023 Australian Open
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports
    2 Elena Rybakina advances at 2023 Australian Open
    3 Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan
    4 Meeting of State Commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims takes place
    5 S. Korea’s COVID cases down to lowest Wed. tally in 13 weeks