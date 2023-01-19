Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova stroll into Australian Open second round

19 January 2023, 15:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Australian Open saw Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina paired with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ease into the second round of the women’s doubles in Melbourne, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Russian tandem edged out Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok seeded fifth at the tournament in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

In the second-round match Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova will face Latisha Chan from Chinese Taipei and Alexa Guarachi from Chile.

It bears to remind that Rybakina continues her 2023 Australian Open singles campaign and is expected to take on American Danielle Collins in the third-round match.

News