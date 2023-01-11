Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova advance to Adelaide International 2 semis

    11 January 2023, 16:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina together with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the Adelaide International 2 semifinal, Kazinform cites Championat.com.

    Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Czech-Australian duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 women’s doubles tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

    The match lasted for one hour and eight minutes. Melichar-Martinez and Stosur fired one ace, made four double faults, and saved no break points. Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova hit eight aces, made no double faults, and saved three break points of 11.

    The Kazakh-Russian pair is to face off Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the semifinal.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
    Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023
    Yulia Putintseva advances at Hobart International 2023
    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan faces loss at Nonthaburi 2 tournament
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan