Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova advance to Adelaide International 2 semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina together with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the Adelaide International 2 semifinal, Kazinform cites Championat.com.

Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Czech-Australian duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 women’s doubles tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

The match lasted for one hour and eight minutes. Melichar-Martinez and Stosur fired one ace, made four double faults, and saved no break points. Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova hit eight aces, made no double faults, and saved three break points of 11.

The Kazakh-Russian pair is to face off Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the semifinal.





Photo: ktf.kz