Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Rustem Bigari relived of Education and Science Vice Minister post

    19 July 2021, 20:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rustem Bigari has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan upon his application, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Rustem Bigari was born in 1976 in Kokshetau city. He graduated from the Sh.Ualikhanov Kokshetau Pedagogical Institute, Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management, Boston University.

    In 1999, he joined the Program and Project Monitoring Committee of the National Environmental Center for Sustainable Development of Kazakhstan.

    From 2006 to 2018, he held different posts at the Office of the Kazakh President.

    Up until the present time he served as Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously