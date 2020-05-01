Russians to watch live air show of aerobatic groups near Moscow on Victory Day

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Aerobatic groups of Russia’s Aerospace Force will hold an air show over the Kubinka airfield near Moscow on May 9 that will be broadcast by central Russian television channels, Deputy Commander of the Western Military District for Military-Political Work Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko said on Thursday.

«I would like to invite all to watch the air show over the Kubinka airfield from 15:30 to 16:30 Moscow time on May 9 on central television channels. This will be a fascinating show by four aerobatic groups of our Aerospace Force, the general said at a press conference hosted by the TASS information center in St. Petersburg, TASS reports.

All the festive events planned by the Western Military District will necessarily take place but some of them will be postponed to later dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, the general said.

Western Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlyov earlier said that military aircraft will fly over 12 cities where the District’s forces are stationed to celebrate Victory Day on May 9. Also, the artillery salute will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Voronezh, Kaliningrad, Tula and Smolensk in the evening of May 9, the commander said.

Russia to hold airborne Victory Day parade on May 9

The air parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will take place in Russia on May 9 and fireworks will be held in Russian cities, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

»We will also celebrate our sacred holiday - Victory Day while complying with the safety requirements and the self-isolation regime. Despite everything, we all together and the whole of the country will do it,« the head of state said, addressing Russian citizens.

As the Russian president stressed, «on May 9, aircraft will fly in a parade formation in the sky of Russia - modern combat planes and helicopters, paying tribute to heroes and traditional festive fireworks will necessarily be held in the centers of cities in the evening.«

»This day, its spiritual strength is in our hearts forever,« the Russian leader stressed.

»We will commemorate our soldiers of the Great Patriotic War, all those who are already not with us and, of course, we will congratulate our war veterans. Even if we won’t be able to hug them, we will find a possibility to tell them the warmest words,« Putin said.

Russia will hold the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory when the threat of the coronavirus spread is over, Putin said.

»All that we planned in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory will necessarily take place. We will hold both the main parade on Red Square and the Immortal Regiment march,« the head of state said.

As the Russian president stressed, «We will worthily celebrate the jubilee date of the Victory when there is the confidence that the situation is fully safe and, first of all, twice as safe for our war veterans,« the Russian president stressed.



