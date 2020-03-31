Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russians to be fined up to $3,800 for breaking coronavirus quarantine

31 March 2020, 18:46
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has endorsed fines of up to 300,000 ($3,800) for citizens, who don’t have the coronavirus, in case they violate quarantine rules.

These fines are outlined in the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by the State Duma on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Under the amendments, in case citizens are caught breaking the quarantine rules, they face a fine of between 15,000 rubles ($191) and 40,000 rubles ($510). Officials will be fined between 50,000 rubles ($638) and 150,000 rubles ($1,914). Legal entities will face penalties of between 200,000 rubles ($2,550) and 500,000 rubles ($6,375) or will be ordered to halt their activity for up to 30 days.

Should these breaches result in harming human health or causing death, but there is no evidence of a crime, the fines will be between 150,000 rubles ($1,900) and 300,000 rubles ($3,800) for individuals. Officials will be fined between 300,000 rubles and 500,000 rubles ($6,370), while legal entities face penalties of between 500,000 rubles and 1 mln rubles ($12,740) or a suspension of activity for up to 90 days.


