    Russian vaccines reduce risks of severe forms of Covid — expert

    13 December 2022, 15:50

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian coronavirus vaccines effectively reduce the risks of severe forms of the disease, Vladimir Chulanov, chief non-resident expert on infectious diseases of the Russian Health Ministry, said on Monday, TASS reports.

    «We have instruments which make it possible to reduce the risks of severe forms of the disease and unfavorable outcomes. Ten vaccines registered in Russia can effectively mitigate the risks of severe forms of the disease, including nasal vaccines, which, in combination with classical vaccines, help develop the right immunity architecture,» he told an international forum on infections.

    He noted that even despite the fact that these vaccines are based on previous viral strains, studies nonetheless show that they continue to be effective in reducing risk. «It comes from the mortality analysis in August of some 3,000 cases. The overwhelming majority of the dead had been vaccinated more than 270 days, or more than eight months, prior. In other words, it actually proves that the vaccine protects against unfavorable outcomes,» Chulanov said.

    According to the latest update from the Russian health ministry, the list of registered coronavirus vaccines include Gam-covid-vac, Gam-covid-vac-lio, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light. EpiVacCorona-N (Aurora-CoV), Gam-covid-vac-m, Convasel, Gam-covid-vac (nasal drops), and Salnavac.
