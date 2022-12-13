Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russian vaccines reduce risks of severe forms of Covid — expert

13 December 2022, 15:50
Russian vaccines reduce risks of severe forms of Covid — expert

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian coronavirus vaccines effectively reduce the risks of severe forms of the disease, Vladimir Chulanov, chief non-resident expert on infectious diseases of the Russian Health Ministry, said on Monday, TASS reports.

«We have instruments which make it possible to reduce the risks of severe forms of the disease and unfavorable outcomes. Ten vaccines registered in Russia can effectively mitigate the risks of severe forms of the disease, including nasal vaccines, which, in combination with classical vaccines, help develop the right immunity architecture,» he told an international forum on infections.

He noted that even despite the fact that these vaccines are based on previous viral strains, studies nonetheless show that they continue to be effective in reducing risk. «It comes from the mortality analysis in August of some 3,000 cases. The overwhelming majority of the dead had been vaccinated more than 270 days, or more than eight months, prior. In other words, it actually proves that the vaccine protects against unfavorable outcomes,» Chulanov said.

According to the latest update from the Russian health ministry, the list of registered coronavirus vaccines include Gam-covid-vac, Gam-covid-vac-lio, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light. EpiVacCorona-N (Aurora-CoV), Gam-covid-vac-m, Convasel, Gam-covid-vac (nasal drops), and Salnavac.


Теги:
Related news
COVID-19 cases rise 2.6fold in N Kazakhstan in past two weeks
Iran registers another zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours
6.0M earthquake rocks Russia-Mongolia border
Read also
COVID-19 cases rise 2.6fold in N Kazakhstan in past two weeks
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches 'Go Green' initiative
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
Brazil’s official inflation stands at 0.41% in November
COVID-19 deaths up 8% in one week in Italy
China moves to boost foreign investment, trade as COVID-19 measures adjusted
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to 3-month high of over 80,000
155 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin
2 Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture
3 6.0M earthquake rocks Russia-Mongolia border
4 Kyrgyzstan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
5 Kazakhstani schoolchildren claim 6 medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad

News