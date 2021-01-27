Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russian vaccine Sputnik V to arrive in Kazakhstan in early Feb

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 January 2021, 20:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The first batch of Russia’s Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) vaccine is to arrive in Kazakhstan in the amount of up to 20 thousand doses in early February 2021. According to Marat Shoranov, First Vice Minister of Health, the relevant agreements with the Russian side are in place on a one-off delivery of the doses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh Health Ministry, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V obtained State registration in Russia and has been used for the immunization of vulnerable layers of the population in the past several months. Around 50 countries applied for obtaining the vaccine, while in some countries, such as Belarus, Argentina, and Serbia, the vaccine is already in use.

In Mr Shoranov's words, Kazakhstan has begun production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex, which is to be registered on February 15. The first batch of the domestically produced Russian vaccine will be available in 90 thousand doses and will be shipped to the single distributor’s storehouses and further to the regions from February 26. The number of doses is to rise to 2 million by July.

He also noted that according to preliminary data, the vaccine is 92% effective.


