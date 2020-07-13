Go to the main site
    Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed

    13 July 2020, 11:29

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Clinical trials of vaccine against the novel coronavirus were completed on volunteers at Sechenov University, and the results of research proved the medication’s effectiveness, chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told TASS on Sunday.

    «The research has been completed and it proved that the vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20,» said Smolyarchuk, who heads the Center for Clinical Research on Medications at Sechenov University, TASS reports.

    The volunteers will remain under medical supervision on an out-patient basis after being discharged, she said.

    The first stage of research on the vaccine at Sechenov University kicked off on June 18 when a group of 18 volunteers were vaccinated. The second group of 20 volunteers were vaccinated on June 23.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

