Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Russian TV channel presents documentary about Denis Ten

    24 December 2019, 17:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –– Match TV Russian TV channel presented a documentary film about the renowned Kazakhstani skater Denis Ten.

    The j ournalists Konstantin Stolbovsky (Russia) and Sergey Raylyan (Kazakhstan) are the directors of the documentary titled «Denis Ten. The Thirteen.», Kazinform reports referring to the National Olympic Committee.

    The documentary consists of 13 chapters. Denis Ten’s friends and relatives confide their memories about his life and career. Among them are Olympic figure skating champion Alexey Yagudin, first coach of Denis Ten Aigul Kuanysheva, his coach in Moscow Yelena Vodorezova, Kazakhstan pop star Roza Rymbayeva and others.

    The Match TV presented archived videos showing the moments when the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games began his career as one of the most successful skaters of Kazakhstan.

    «Number 13 is not a coincidence,» the filmmakers say. «This is the number of Denis Ten as he was born on June 13; in 2013 he became the silver medalist of the World Cup and launched the show «Denis Ten and Friends»; and he was 13th who made it to the Olympic podium.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan Figure skating
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region