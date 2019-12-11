Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

Russian Special Envoy on Astana Syria talks: It is the only format which can really impact situation

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 December 2019, 19:35
Russian Special Envoy on Astana Syria talks: It is the only format which can really impact situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev expressed his view on the 14th round of the Astana Syria talks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Three years have passed since we began working in this format. We believe that it is the only format which can really impact the situation in Syrian regulation,» said Alexander Lavrentiev after the end of the talks.

He emphasized that apart from the guarantor states, representatives of all observer countries arrived in Nur-Sultan, including the representatives of international organizations, such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Red Cross etc.

«This helped us to some extent adjust our further actions on the Syrian situation. The uniqueness of the Astana format is that we work here for two days, during which we conduct an in-depth exchange of views on all the aspects of the Syrian settlement. This helps us determine at what stage we are now, and what adjustments we need to make in order to give this process greater efficiency,» he added.

Astana Syria talks  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty