    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Astana

    13 October 2022, 09:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana where he wil participate in a number of international events, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh Government.

    Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov welcomed the Russian Leader at the Airport of Astana.

    Vladimir Putin will participate in the VI Summit of the CICA dedicated to the 30the anniversary of its convocation, which will bring together 11 heads of state.

    The Russian President is also expected to participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council and Central Asia-Russia Summit.


