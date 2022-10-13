Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Astana
13 October 2022, 09:57

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana where he wil participate in a number of international events, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov welcomed the Russian Leader at the Airport of Astana.

Vladimir Putin will participate in the VI Summit of the CICA dedicated to the 30the anniversary of its convocation, which will bring together 11 heads of state.

The Russian President is also expected to participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council and Central Asia-Russia Summit.


Photo: t.me/KZgovernment


Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive