Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Russian President extends congratulations to Kazakhstan over Independence Day

    14 December 2020, 20:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a congratulatory telegram from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In his message of congratulations, Vladimir Putin noted that Kazakhstan has achieved a great success in socio-economic, scientific and technical development, enjoys a well-deserved reputation on the world stage, and plays an important constructive role in solving pressing international issues.

    «It is gratifying that the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our states are developing very successfully. I am confident that through joint efforts we will ensure further boosting of the entire range of bilateral relations, as well as interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO, CIS, SCO, UN and other multilateral structures. This undoubtedly meets the interests of our fraternal peoples and is in line with strengthening security and stability in the Eurasian space. I sincerely wish you good health and success, and all citizens of friendly Kazakhstan – wellbeing and prosperity,» the telegram of the Russian President says.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024