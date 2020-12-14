Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russian President extends congratulations to Kazakhstan over Independence Day

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 December 2020, 20:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a congratulatory telegram from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his message of congratulations, Vladimir Putin noted that Kazakhstan has achieved a great success in socio-economic, scientific and technical development, enjoys a well-deserved reputation on the world stage, and plays an important constructive role in solving pressing international issues.

«It is gratifying that the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our states are developing very successfully. I am confident that through joint efforts we will ensure further boosting of the entire range of bilateral relations, as well as interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO, CIS, SCO, UN and other multilateral structures. This undoubtedly meets the interests of our fraternal peoples and is in line with strengthening security and stability in the Eurasian space. I sincerely wish you good health and success, and all citizens of friendly Kazakhstan – wellbeing and prosperity,» the telegram of the Russian President says.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
