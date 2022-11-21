Russian President congratulates Tokayev on election victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received a letter of congratulations from Russian Leader Vladimir Putin on reelection as President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«You gained a strong mandate of trust from your compatriots opening new opportunities to carry on with your state development course. Strategic partnership and alliance relations between our countries built on good traditions of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect develop very successfully. Further joint work on their improvement will be done,» reads the letter.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured 81.31% of the votes in the early presidential elections held in Kazakhstan on November 20.





Photo: akorda.kz











