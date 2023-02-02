Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russian PM Mishustin addresses EIC narrow-format meeting

2 February 2023, 19:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin addressed a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) in narrow format taking place in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin pointed out that the EIC holds its first meeting as part of Russian presidency of the EAEU bodies.

«Russia will ensure the continuity of the course towards strengthening the integration process necessary for economic stability of the entire region. President Vladimir Putin said that the EAEU is growing steadily and proves efficient and relevance. The absolute mutual trade of the countries has increased 1.5 times since its establishment, foreign trade has risen by almost half. The share of non-primary commodities, as such, those with high value-added, is rising steadily. Together we can handle the most difficult challenges,» said Mishustin.

According to him, despite the outside pressure and difficult international situation the EAEU is sound and efficient and ready to timely deal with emerging challenges based on mutual support, leading to stability.

Earlier it was reported that the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds a meeting in narrow format in Almaty.


News