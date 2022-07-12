Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russian patient has light form of monkeypox – sanitary watchdog

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2022, 14:03
Russian patient has light form of monkeypox – sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A person with the first case of monkeypox detected in Russia has a light form of the disease and his life is not in danger, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told journalists on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Earlier, the agency confirmed that monkeypox was detected in an individual who returned from a trip to European countries.

«The patient is isolated and is at a medical facility specialized for infections. The disease has a light form. There is no danger to the patient’s life,» the statement said.


